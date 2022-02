The Rise Of Anti-Semitism In America With Rabbi Yaakov Menken

There's been a rise of anti-semitism in America and with the very sad and recent hostage situation in Texas, we are joined by Rabbi Yaakov Menken, managing director of Coalition for Jewish Values, to discuss how anti-semitism has worked its way into culture, politics, and the mainstream media.

We take a look at how the political left has waged a cultural war against Orthodox Jews and how it impacts popular culture and the political conversation.