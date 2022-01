Dad is gunned down in broad daylight as girls in princess dresses play nearby

Dad-of-two Luke Graham, 31, was fatally shot in Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester, after being ambushed by a gang of three men following an ongoing drugs turf war.Five men have been jailed over his murder, but Callum Halpin, 27, is still on the run and was named this week as one of the UK's most wanted criminals.