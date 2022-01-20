MIDNIGHT Movie Clip - You're dead if you touch it

MIDNIGHT Movie Clip - You're dead if you touch it - Plot synopsis: Hearing impaired Kyung-mi (Ki-joo Jin) catches the attention of Do-Sik (Wi Ha-Jun; SQUID GAME), a mysterious serial killer that’s been stalking their neighbourhood.

Do-Sik targets Kyung-mi, presuming her deafness will make her an easy target, sparking a twisted game where the killer hides in plain sight.

An intense, unpredictable thriller from debut director Kwon Oh-seung; MIDNIGHT joins the pantheon of great South Korean thrillers.