JUST SWIPE Movie

JUST SWIPE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Legacy Distribution is proud to present "JUST SWIPE." Vanessa has always had trouble in the dating world, never mind now being confined to her home.

She soon discovers just how much you can get away with dating via webcam, but is the love she feels true or only a distorted version of reality?

**** Finding true love isn’t easy, and the pandemic has made it even harder!

When Vanessa (Jodie Sweetin) and Brandon (David Lipper) both swipe right, it seems like they have found what they are looking for.

Can you really fall in love with someone you have never met in person?

Legacy Distribution is proud to debut the charming new film about finding love in the time of COVID-19, Just Swipe.

Starring Full House and Fuller House stars Jodie Sweetin and David Lipper, Alec Mapa (Don’t Mess With The Zohan, Marley & Me), and Danielle Perez (Diary of a Future President, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Elizabeth Blake-Thomas’ film is perfect for this year’s Valentine's Day with its fun, relatable characters, and beacon of hope in the murky world of swiping left and right.