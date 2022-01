Only for Tereza Movie

Only for Tereza Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A romantic comedy telling a story of a relationship of two people, which finds itself at the most critical point - just before a break-up.

What will a person in love do to save such relationship?

Absolutely everything.

Director: Jaroslav Fuit Writers: Katerina Gardner, Pavel Novák Stars: Veronika Kubarová, Igor Orozovic, Lenka Vlasáková Romantic Comedy Trailer