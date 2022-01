Planning On Forever Movie

Planning On Forever Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Emma is an events planner who doesn't have time for love, until her sister reveals that her wedding is in six weeks.

Emma agrees to step in and plan it herself with the help of Liam, who Emma had a disastrous blind date with years ago.

Director: Danny J.

Boyle Writers: Hilty Bowen, Riley Scott Stars: Emily Tennant, Cory Hawkes, Jocelyn Gauthier