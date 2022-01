PARALLEL MOTHERS Movie Clip - Sumptuous

PARALLEL MOTHERS Movie Clip - Sumptuous - Pedro Almodóvar returns with his latest feature, Parallel Mothers.

Two women, and soon to be single mothers – Janis and Ana – meet in a hospital ward where they are waiting to give birth.

This chance encounter will create a close link between the two.

Starring Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, and Israel Elejalde.