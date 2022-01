Lingui The Sacred Bonds Movie

Lingui The Sacred Bonds Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On the outskirts of the capital of Chad, determined single mother Amina works tirelessly to provide for herself and her 15-year old daughter Maria.

When Amina discovers Maria is pregnant and does not want a child, the two women begin to seek out an abortion, condemned by both religion and law.

US Release Date: February 4, 2022 Starring: Achouackh Abakar Souleymane, Rihane Khalil Alio, Youssouf Djaoro Directed By: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun