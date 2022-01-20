Britney Spears’ lawyer sends Jamie Lynn cease and desist letter amid court battle

In a letter, Britney Spears’ lawyer told the star's sister, Jamie Lynn, to keep Britney’s name out of her book tour, also accusing their father, Jamie, of “enriching himself” from the conservatorship.
The public feud between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears is far from over.
