Fields washed away, trees uprooted; first batch of aid arrives in Tonga | Climate News | WION

Australia and New Zealand have now sent in the much needed humanitarian supplies to Tonga.

The tsunami hit south pacific island which finally has been made contact with with the rest of the world after having been completely cut off for the last five days.

Now after having been days off the grid the very first visuals of the scale of devastation that's been wreaked by the tsunami waves on the island nation have emerged.