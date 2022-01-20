US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks with EU allies in Berlin over Ukraine | Russia News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held crisis talks on Ukraine with European allies in Berlin ahead of talks with Russia aimed at preventing war.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held crisis talks on Ukraine with European allies in Berlin ahead of talks with Russia aimed at preventing war.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday in a whistle-stop diplomatic push to defuse tensions with..
US secretary of state Antony Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart in Switzerland this week as tensions between the US and..