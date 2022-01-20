Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Has Thorns and Hurts To Take Off

, Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring , Has Thorns and Hurts To Take Off.

, Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring , Has Thorns and Hurts To Take Off.

Yahoo!

News reports Megan Fox's engagement ring from rapper Machine Gun Kelly was an interesting choice.

Yahoo!

News reports Megan Fox's engagement ring from rapper Machine Gun Kelly was an interesting choice.

The ring is reportedly equipped with thorns so that it hurts to remove.

Machine Gun Kelly says he designed the ring to feature Fox's birthstone, an emerald.

The ring also features Kelly's birthstone, a diamond.

Kelly says the birthstones are “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”.

The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings.

, Machine Gun Kelly, rapper, via Yahoo!

News.

When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet, Machine Gun Kelly, rapper, via Yahoo!

News.

The bands are actually thorns.

So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain!

, Machine Gun Kelly, rapper, via Yahoo!

News.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox became acquainted while on the set of the thriller 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' in March 2020.

Fox says the two became almost instantly inseparable.

Fox says the two became almost instantly inseparable.

We’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think, Megan Fox, actor, via Yahoo!

News