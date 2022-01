Guide to Your Ride Podcast - January 20, 2022

A lot more places to ride this week and this weekend along with very cold temperatures!

Joining me for this Guide to Your Ride Podcast is Jason Larson from Hamburg Snowmobile Club and Chaz Albertson from Saratoga Snowmobile Association.

We discuss opening and closing trails, what clubs look for, issues with trails, and areas to go.

The Guide to Your Ride Podcast is sponsored by Water's Edge Inn in Old Forge, NY, watersedgeinn.com