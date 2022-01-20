Songs of Glimmerwick - Official Reveal Trailer

Songs of Glimmerwick is a story-driven RPG where magic is cast through music.

Players will attend magic classes, learn to play different songs to cast spells, grow a magical garden, make potions, and take on quests to get to know the various denizens of Glimmerwick.

There are moth races, forest expeditions, and festivals to attend, mixing plenty of optional mini-games and side quests alongside the main storyline.

Characters are customizable, NPCs both major and minor will be voice acted, and the game's music will be composed by Eastshade composer Phoenix Glendinning.

Coming to PC and consoles in 2023.