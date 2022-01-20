Pepsi Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show with Dr. Dre and Eminem | Official Trailer
Pepsi Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show with Dr. Dre and Eminem | Official Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the Pepsi Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J.

Blige and Kendrick Lamar!

Watch the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show February 13, 2022