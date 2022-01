M15/42 Italian Medium Tank in Action | World of Tanks | Lord Of Tanks

The M15/42 is an Italian medium tank.

Italian medium tank produced from the beginning of 1943.

After the surrender of Italy, a total of 90 vehicles were manufactured; some of which were confiscated by the Germans.

Later they built another 28 vehicles.

The tank was used by the Germans against the partisans in Yugoslavia, as well as in the Leonessa and Leoncello Battalions of the Armed Forces of the Italian Social Republic.