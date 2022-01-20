Somua S35 French Medium Tank in Action | World of Tanks.

The Somua S35 is a French medium tank.

Good firepower, armor protection, and mobility made the S35 one of the best tanks of its time.

However, the small turret forced the commander to handle multiple tasks at once: searching for enemy targets, aiming and reloading the gun, and coordinating the actions of the crew.

This workload reduced his situational awareness and decreased the vehicle’s effectiveness on the battlefield.

By the time France capitulated on June 22, 1940, a total of 427 vehicles had been manufactured.