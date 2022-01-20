Kamala Harris Clarifies Joe Biden's Stance on Ukraine After Press Conference Raises Doubt

In a January 19 press conference, President Joe Biden revealed that NATO remains divided over how to respond to a "minor incursion" of Ukraine by Russia.

'The Guardian' reports that Vice President Kamala Harris has joined the White House in attempting to clarify the president's comments.

On January 20, while appearing on NBC's 'Today Show,' Kamala Harris addressed the topic and offered clarification.

The president of the United States has been very clear, and we as the United States are very clear: if Putin takes aggressive action, we are prepared to levy serious and severe costs.

Period, Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'.

'The Guardian' reports that Biden's surprising statement came amid a two-hour press conference, the president's second solo press conference since taking office.

The president reportedly suggested that NATO's response will depend on the severity of a hypothetical Russian incursion.

What you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades, and it depends on what it does.

It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and then we end up having to fight about what to do and not do etc, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'.

There are differences in Nato as to what countries are willing to do, depending on what happens.

If there’s Russian forces crossing the border … I think that changes everything, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'.

According to 'The Guardian,' 30 minutes after the press conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was the first to offer clarification on the issue.

If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe and united response from the United States and our allies, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, via 'The Guardian'.

In Kamala Harris' early morning 'Today Show' appearance, the vice president defended Biden's statement and offered reassurances.

I think your audience knows Joe Biden has been working as the former head of foreign relations, and as the former vice-president and a senator in a role of leadership on foreign policy, for years, Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'.

I have witnessed him continuously engage in direct and honest conversations with our partners and allies, and this is no exception, Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'