Partygate: No 10 accused of ‘blackmailing’ rebel Tory MPs

A senior Tory has accused Number 10 of “blackmailing” MPs who want Boris Johnson to resign.

William Wragg claimed Downing Street staff, special advisers and government ministers have threatened to withdraw public funding from MPs’ constituencies if they rebel.

Report by Burnsla.

