French teachers march over handling of COVID crisis

Hundreds of French teachers on Thursday (January 20), angry with the government's COVID-19 rules, took to the streets of Paris for a second time this month to demand better protection for students and staff against infection.
Hundreds of French teachers on Thursday (January 20), angry with the government's COVID-19 rules, took to the streets of Paris for a second time this month to demand better protection for students and staff against infection.
PARIS (AP) — Less than two weeks after the winter term started, French teachers are already exhausted by the pressures of surging..