Chrissy Teigen Says She's Been Sober for 6 Months

CNN reports supermodel and television star Chrissy Teigen says she's been sober for six months.

Teigen says since giving up alcohol, she feels "way less anxiety.".

It's pretty cool.

, Chrissy Teigen, model and television personality, via Instagram.

Teigen also said she is "happier and more present than ever." .

The wife of musical artist John Legend, Teigen told 'Cosmopolitan' in 2017 she was "point blank, just drinking too much.".

She said her overconsumption was "not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.".

Tempering her expectations, Teigen says she won't feel "excited" until she attains a "larger milestone," such as five years of sobriety.

Though she's enjoyed being sober Teigen isn't sure if she "necessarily won't ever drink again.".

I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future, Chrissy Teigen, model and television personality, via Instagram.

Let's goooo.

, Chrissy Teigen, model and television personality, via Instagram