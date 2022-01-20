My Dr. Phil Appearance Caused Trauma And Nightmares | Ep. 877

Today on the Matt Walsh Show, I appeared on Dr. Phil to argue about gender and pronouns with a couple of non-binary diversity consultants and a woke college professor.

We’ll talk about the experience today and watch a few of the clips together.

Also, my opponents on the stage are now complaining that I have caused them to plunge into depression and they’re having nightmares because of me.

What did I do to cause such trauma?

We’ll try to figure that out.

And Joe Biden held just his second press conference in a year and it was a total disaster.

The media gets caught in yet another fake news scandal.

And a major car company goes woke, though as always it’s not clear what they hope to accomplish.