Workforce Development - Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $2.3 million in funding to support rapid credentialing workforce and education programs, including Commercial Driver’s License and Logistics training.

These programs will help Floridians earn high-wage jobs and support the supply chain that is currently in great need of workers.

Governor DeSantis made the announcement at the Hardee Campus of South Florida State College, an award recipient and strong performer in the Florida Department of Education’s (FDOE) rapid credentialing program.