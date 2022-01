What a Cigarette Addiction Does to You - Dec. 27, 2021 11:54 AM

DON'T SMOKE!!!

This how I get after being out in the freezing weather and then climbing one flight of stairs.

There's not much to do while it's winter time and this COVID bullshit 'pandemic' is going on, other than sit in my room using the computer and smoking more than usual.

My health wasn't nearly this bad when I rode out to Hope last summer.