Episode 26 - January 20, 2022

In this episode, Faith and Freedom Fighters Robert Muise and David Yerushalmi discuss the two recent Supreme Court decisions on Biden’s vaccine mandates (the OSHA mandate covering employers with at least 100 employees and the mandate on recipients that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding).

Muise and Yerushalmi use their legal expertise to unravel these decisions, they explain what the Court did and did not do, and they discuss where we go from here.