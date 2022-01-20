Joe has lost his mind....

“Oh, I think it could be, I hope to God… That, look… Maybe I’m kidding myself… As time goes on… The voter who is just trying to figure out… As I said, take care of their family… Uh, is becoming much more informed on… The, um, … The motives… of some of the political players, and uh, the parties… Every President, not in the first 12 months, but most every president… At least four of them… This idea, that you all, not YOU all… I mean, the idea, that… um, the American public are trying to sift their way through what’s real,”