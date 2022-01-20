Top Dog Movie (2014) - Leo Gregory, Vincent Regan, Ricci Harnett

Top Dog Movie (2014) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Hooligan gang leader Billy Evans is above the law.

He knows it, and they know it.

And when you regard the law as an irrelevance, all kinds of opportunities can open up for you.

Especially when you begin to exert your increasingly powerful influence over the back street pubs and clubs of East London.

But he's about to discover that this time, he's finally pushed his luck too far.

And this time it isn't the law he'll have to contend with.

It's something far more dangerous.

Director: Martin Kemp Writer: Dougie Brimson Stars: Leo Gregory, Vincent Regan, Ricci Harnett, Jason Flemyng, Vincent Regan, Tom Davis