Biden walks back 'minor incursion' remark

Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., warns that Vladimir Putin respects strength over statements and reacts to President Biden's press conference.
#FoxNews
Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., warns that Vladimir Putin respects strength over statements and reacts to President Biden's press conference.
#FoxNews
Biden on Russia invading Ukraine: "It depends on what it does. It's one thing if it's a minor..
Biden on Russia invading Ukraine: "It's one thing if it's a minor incursion..."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has clarified the White House’s stance on a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia after..