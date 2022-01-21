'Big Fertility' & The Truth Behind The Surrogacy Industry | Guest: Jennifer Lahl | Ep 552

Today we're talking to Jennifer Lahl, an author and filmmaker and president of the Center for Bioethics and Culture.

She is currently dedicated to raising awareness about the corruption of the surrogacy industry and the potential dangers of in vitro fertilization.

Although many Christians support these things because they are pro-family, Jennifer explains why this method of having a family comes with a higher number of problems and victims and exposes the big money that the fertility and surrogacy industry rakes in.