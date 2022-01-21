Let's pray

Welcome to Deliverance Chronicles T.V, the goal of this channel is to provide teachings totally scriptural based and testimonials, notwithstanding revelatory information on deliverance from demons and demonic sickness.

This includes casting out of demonic entities breaking curses and covenants and healings from demonic illnesses.

The source of this power and authority Is Our Lord Jesus Christ, It is in his name that these things are possible.

This information is to dispel all of the myths, lies, and deception regarding demons, deliverance and to show believers all over the world how to get delivered from their various maladies.