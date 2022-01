I Am Mortal Movie

I Am Mortal Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The human race has achieved immortality through a genetic vaccine, but in this utopian society, a band of rebels fight the status quo to reclaim their right to die.

Directed by Tony Aloupis starring Eloise Smyth, Abraham Lewis, Sean Gunn release date March 1, 2022 (on DVD, Blu-ray, and VOD)