Fistful of Vengeance Movie

Fistful of Vengeance Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Super-powered assassin Kai and friends Lu Xin and Tommy track a killer from San Francisco's Chinatown to Thailand to avenge the death of a loved one.

But their hunt soon entangles them with old enemies, a mysterious billionaire and an ancient mystical force bent on taking over the world.

Iko Uwais (The Raid) stars with Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Lawrence Kao (Max Steel) and Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono) in this fast-and-furious martial arts action film.

Directed by Roel Reine starring Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, JuJu Chan Szeto, Jason Tobin, Yayaying Rhatha Phongam, Pearl Thusi, Lawrence Kao release date February 17, 2022 (on Netflix)