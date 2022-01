Canada needed to reopen yesterday

As the United Kingdom moves to lift nearly all Covid restrictions, most Canadians are still living with vaccine passports, mask mandates, and a range of other public health measures.

The worst part is that some Canadians are all too happy living with indefinite restrictions, True North's Andrew Lawton says.

Also, a Quebec television cheers on children who want the unvaccinated jailed, and a new poll shows 27% of Canadians actually want that too.