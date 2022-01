Young Sheldon S05E13 A Lot of Band-Aids and the Cooper Surrender

Young Sheldon 5x13 "A Lot of Band-Aids and the Cooper Surrender" Season 5 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - Sheldon makes friends with his dorm neighbors.

Also, George Sr. learns his job is in jeopardy, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, January 27th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Starring: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, Jim Parsons