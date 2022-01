Zephaniah, Part 4: “Coming Hope For God’s People and the Nations”

We welcome you to our Midweek Advent Services as we study the book of Zephaniah.

In this time of Advent, Zephaniah turns us to faith in the Lord as we see the Last Day approaching.

Zephaniah’s name means, “Yahweh conceals or hides.” The prophet’s name points us to Christmas, for the LORD hid as a baby in a manger that He might come to deliver His people, and bring judgment on His foes.

Tonight we will read Zephaniah 3:8-20 and consider “Coming Hope For God’s People and the Nations.”