Burt Kroon: Dead at the hands of Mercy Hospital from neglect

His wife, Rita Kroon, "My husband was a patient at Mercy Hospital from November 26 through December 9, 2021.

We had both tested positive [for] SARS-Cov-2 and Covid-19 was detected.

Burt was not vaccinated and received negligent care at best.

He lost 15 pounds in 10 days because the hospital staff withheld all fluids.

I was not allowed to see him except one time, because of one compassionate nurse who on December 4 told me “I am going to bend the rules.

Do you want to see your husband?”