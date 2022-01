What! Deepika HINTS At Navya Nanda & Siddhant's Love Affair? Fans Find This Similarity

Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a few monochrome unfocused pictures on Instagram.

Where after fans are commenting that Siddhant and Navya are dating for sure.

But wait it has a Deepika Padukone connection.

Have a look at the video to know exact details.