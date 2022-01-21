BIDEN and PSAKI Clean-up Press Conference

President Biden’s 2-hour press conference caused a few problems throughout the world and the clean-up crew hits the airwaves!
President Biden’s 2-hour press conference caused a few problems throughout the world and the clean-up crew hits the airwaves!
Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., discusses Joe Biden’s formal press conference and Jen Psaki clarifying the president’s comments
In a January 19 press conference, President Joe Biden revealed that NATO remains divided over how to respond to a "minor incursion"..