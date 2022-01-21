deviled eggs

Deviled eggs are a cheap, easy and delicious appetizer for Thanksgiving or any time!

You will need hard boiled eggs, cooled and peeled, sour cream, yellow mustard, sweet relish, salt, dried chopped chives, paprika, and dill weed.

Cut eggs in half and dump yolks into bowl.

Reserve egg whites for yolk filling.

Mash egg yolks with fork.

Add 1/4 c sour cream and mix well.

Add 1/2 tsp yellow mustard.

Mix well.

Add 2 tsp sweet relish.

Add 1/4 tsp salt.

Mix well.

Sprinkle some chives.

Add some paprika.

Add some dill weed.

Mix seasonings well.

Spoon egg yolk mixture into egg white halves.

Garnish with chives, or paprika, or dill weed, or a combination of chives, paprika and dill weed.

Now you have a delicious and cheap appetizer!

Enjoy!