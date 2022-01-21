Covid-19 update: India logs 3.47 lakh cases | Delhi may lift curbs | Oneindia News
Covid-19 update: India logs 3.47 lakh cases | Delhi may lift curbs | Oneindia News

India reported 3,47,254 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 703 deaths, which includes backlog.

Delhi is considering winding down restrictions amid a decline in cases.

