'Gender Experts' Can’t Even Define the Word Woman | Guest: Buck Angel | 1/20/22

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh made an appearance on Dr. Phil with a pair of “gender experts” who struggled to define what a woman is.

In fact, Walsh’s basic questions were so traumatizing that the “experts” had nightmares for weeks after the taping.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to these brave individuals as they try to overcome the crime against humanity that is basic biology.

President Biden’s Inaugural Committee will mark his first anniversary in office by blanketing airwaves with a video promoting a “recovering, resilient America.” The video will be voiced by none other than Tom Hanks, proving once again that “The Simpsons” is prophetic.

We’re joined in-studio by Buck Angel — activist, writer, innovator, and entrepreneur.