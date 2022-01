Hump Day Happenings:01/19/2022: Inflation, Insider Trading, Moderna, WHO, and more!

Inflation outpaces employee raises, Biden will let lawmakers determine what to do about insider trading, Brussels Times States that Moderna is no longer recommended for those age 12-31, WHO says young/healthy don't need a booster, and in a report that only surprised CNN... Research indicates that kids have been hurt by lockdowns and lack of social interaction