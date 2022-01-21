Living In A Slum Hotel - Jan. 8, 2022 1:03 PM
A log of the constant noise from the demolition of the building next door.

It&apos;s been going on for over 3 weeks at this point, and will continue for months based on the slow speed they&apos;re working at.

The building they&apos;re tearing down was built about 10 years ago and was never fully leased out (only the first floor), and now they plan on replacing it with a 7 story building with 6 floors of residential suites that will probably cost between $1200 - $1400 a month to rent.

They&apos;re trying to force low-income earners and people with disabilities out onto the street, and this consists mostly of white people who were born in Canada.

We&apos;re being replaced by immigrants who get most of the jobs and run most of the small businesses that haven&apos;t had to close down because of this COVID lie.