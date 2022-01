Romans 8:9 If you have not the Spirit of Christ, you are none of His

This Pastoral Speech is a wake-up call to get back to hilarious giving, using four "E's" (Exhortation, Exemplary, Expedient and Expression) to teach what every person's responsibility is.

Those who have the Spirit of Christ are expected to exceed expectations, not just by getting tithes and offerings in the mail regularly, but also by rebuilding and getting on the front lines.