Dog Freed After Getting His Head Stuck in Cinder Block Wall

This poor little dog somehow got his head stuck in a cinder block wall.

A first responder carefully chipped away at the wall to help free the 2-year-old American Pit Bull-Terrier mix.

Finally the opening was big enough for Buddy’s head to be freed.

He was taken to an animal hospital to be treated for some minor wounds.

Once given the all clear, Buddy was reunited with his loving owner.