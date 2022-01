Weekend curfew in the Delhi likely to be lifted, government sends recommendation to LG|Oneindia News

As the Covid-19 cases in the national capital see a decline, the Aam Adami Party-led government has sent its recommendation to the LG Anil Baijal to lift the weekend curfew, that was imposed earlier in the month.

