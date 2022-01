UK POLICE TOLD TO START ARRESTING DOCTORS. ATTORNEY TOM RENZ ON THE NEXT “VARIANT”

UK POLICE TOLD TO START ARRESTING DOCTORS.

ATTORNEY TOM RENZ ON THE NEXT “VARIANT”.

THAT WILL BE USED TO COVER THE DEATH OF CHILDREN FROM THE COVID SHOT.

Https://www.instagram.com/direct/t/340282366841710300949128224271870868928