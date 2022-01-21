Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX Driving Video

Range and efficiency are set to define the electric era.

Outstanding range will make electric cars suitable for every journey and will speed adoption.

Exceptional efficiency will create a virtuous circle of battery size and weight reduction, allowing us to go further with less.

Mercedes-Benz is determined to lead the way.

We are already leading the charts of real-world range with the EQS with 245 kW, as evidenced by the recent Edmunds test where an EQS 450+ travelled 422 miles on one charge, 77 miles further than any other car previously tested.