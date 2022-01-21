He’s exposing real live corruption. He’s exposing real live conspiracies

“He[Tim Pool] had O’Keefe from Project Veritas on the other day.

It’s like that guy is ‘the boogy man’ to the left...He’s exposing threats to democracy.

And they’re like “OH NO but it’s Veritas!

Even if what he’s saying is a fu*king threat, they’ve somehow or another decided that an individual can be like- it’s almost like a cure to the reality of whatever he is exposing.

Like you can say “oh it doesn’t matter because it’s James O’Keefe.” And you can put that on top of the thing and it all goes away.

It’s WILD!” - Joe Rogan