Britney Spears' father requests for her medical records to be unsealed to public

Britney Spears' father requested her medical records be made public in a bit to show people the "truth" about the issues surrounding her conservatorship.
Britney Spears' father requested her medical records be made public in a bit to show people the "truth" about the issues surrounding her conservatorship.
The 69-year-old's legal team pleaded with the judge in a hearing on Wednesday.
Britney Spears’s legal battle against her father Jamie Spears has taken another bitter turn as he tries to make her private..